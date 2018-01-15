Never-seen-before artifacts exhibited at Kazakh National Museum

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A Rukhani Janghyru Hall was unveiled at the National Museum of the Republic of Kazakhstan on Monday, Kazinform reports.

The unveiling ceremony was held on the sidelines of the 2nd Republican Forum for the Sacred Geography of Kazakhstan organized by the Ministry of Culture and Sports.







The Rukhani Janghyru Hall showcases archeological artifacts, including personal belongings of Kazakh biys (statesmen) and batyrs (warriors). Kenessary khan's sword, Chokan Valikhanov's handgun, Makhambet's dombra, Qunanbai's headwear which he brought from pilgrimage to Mecca, Ybyrai Altynsarin's book "Shariatul-Islam", Stalin's telegram to Kazhymukhan Munaitpassov, Mirzhakip Dulatov's personal belongings, Bauyrzhan Momyshuly's letters and many other artifacts are on display in the hall. Gusts of the exhibition can familiarize with objects that were included into the Sacred Map of Kazakhstan in a multimedia format.







"This is the first time all these artifacts are exhibited. Ethno-cultural expeditions around regions of our country have been arranged within the framework of the Sacred Geography of Kazakhstan project. The exposition is a temporary one since we have to return all the artifacts to the regions," said Batyrkhan Zhumabayev, deputy head of the "Kasietti Qazaqstan" research center.























