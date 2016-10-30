  • kz
    New 7.1M earthquake jolts central Italy

    13:00, 30 October 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM A new 7.1-magnitude earthquake has struck central part of Italy on Sunday, Kazinform learnt from Sputnik.

    The tremor was so long and powerful that Rome residents were woken up by the shaking of their houses' walls, a RIA Novosti reporter said.

    According to The Guardian, dozens of historic buildings were destroyed or seriously damaged by the  quake, with around a dozen people reported to be injured. There are currently no reports of deaths following the shock on Sunday morning.

     

