    New adviser to Chairman of Kazakh Aerospace Committee named

    18:00, 26 July 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Meirbek Moldabekov has been appointed as adviser to the Chairman of the Aerospace Committee of Kazakhstan.

    Marat Igali, Head of the HR Department of the Ministry of Investment and Development, shared the news about the appointment in a Facebook post.

    "Meirbek Moldabekov took up the post of the adviser to the Chairman of the Aerospace Committee of the Ministry of Investment and Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan," he wrote.

    Prior to the appointment, he held the post of Deputy Chairman of the Aerospace Committee.

    It is worth mentioning that Moldabekov is one of the founders of Dos Mukasan ensemble.

