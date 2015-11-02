New Advisor to KazTransGas CEO named

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Former head of the internal policy department of Almaty Mayor's Office Sanzhar Bokayev has been appointed Advisor to CEO of JSC KazTransGas.

"Two months ago I quitted my job at Almaty Mayor's Office. I liked my work and I liked the staff, the mission. But I realized that I need to move further. After all I had worked there for four years. I would like to thank Bauyrzhan Baibek, who understood my decision. He asked me whether I was confident in my decision. I said I was. Today I have started my job as an Advisor to the CEO of JSC KazTransGas . This is a large corporation providing 7 mln Kazakhstanis with gas and employing around 13,000 people. Currently, the company undergoes an important stage of transformation. In other words, KTG adopts new standards of business-processes. I believe my new position will enrich my experience and will expand my business ties and will give me new knowledge," Bokayev wrote on his Facebook page. Sanzhar Bokayev was born in 1982. Studied at the University of Columbia in New York, Moscow State Lomonossov University and Russian Public Administration Academy. PhD in Politics. Work experience: Vice Chairman of the Almaty Affiliate of Nur Otan People's Democratic Party Head of the Youth Policy Department at Almaty Mayor's Office Since September 2014 - Head of the Internal Policy Department at Almaty Mayor's Office