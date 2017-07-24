New advisors to Minister of Religious Affairs named

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Two new advisors to the Minister for Religious Affairs and Civil Society Arseniy Dyussenov and Bakhytzhan Kulekeyev have been appointed today. Minister Nurlan Yermekbayev introduced his advisors to the staff of the ministry, Kazinform has learnt from the ministry's press service.

Arseniy Dyussenov will supervise the issues of information and image work, raising awareness on national policy in the sphere of religions and civil society as well as PR issues.



Prior to the appointment, Mr Dyussenov served as the director of East Kazakhstan and Almaty regional branches of "RTRC "Kazakhstan" JSC.



He also worked as the press secretary of the governor of Kyzylorda region and the Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population of the Republic of Kazakhstan. MrDyussenov is the vice president of the Kazakhstan Editors-in-Chief Club and member of the International Academy of Television and Radio.



The second advisor - Bakhytzhan Kulekeyev - will be responsible for the issues of religion and interaction between religious associations.



Mr Kulekeyev used to be the chairman of the Committee for Religious Affairs of the Ministry for Religious Affairs and Civil Society of the Republic of Kazakhstan.