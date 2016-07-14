  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    New airport passenger terminal to be built in Ust-Kamenogorsk

    18:03, 14 July 2016
    Photo: None
    UST-KAMENOGORSK - A new passenger terminal of the Ust-Kamenogorsk airport will be built and commissioned early in 2017. The capacity of the new passenger terminal will be 200 people per hour, Governor of the region Danial Akhmetov informed at the sitting of the regional maslikhat.

    He informed that the implementation of the project financed by "Ertis" Social-Entrepreneurship Corporation will begin in the nearest future.

    The project is estimated to be finished in seven months.

    Besides, the quality of services rendered by the airport will be increased as well as the level of the security of the airport and flight safety in accordance with the standards of the ICAO.

     

     

     

    Tags:
    Transport East Kazakhstan region Akimat News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!