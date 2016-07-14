New airport passenger terminal to be built in Ust-Kamenogorsk

UST-KAMENOGORSK - A new passenger terminal of the Ust-Kamenogorsk airport will be built and commissioned early in 2017. The capacity of the new passenger terminal will be 200 people per hour, Governor of the region Danial Akhmetov informed at the sitting of the regional maslikhat.

He informed that the implementation of the project financed by "Ertis" Social-Entrepreneurship Corporation will begin in the nearest future.

The project is estimated to be finished in seven months.

Besides, the quality of services rendered by the airport will be increased as well as the level of the security of the airport and flight safety in accordance with the standards of the ICAO.