New airport to be commissioned in Usharal in 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Over 700,000 people will be able to enjoy their holidays on the coast of Lake Alakol in Almaty region, Kazinform has learnt from the regional communications service.

Several resorts are being developed in Alakolskiy district. According to head of the district Alibek Zhakanbayev, a new airport is being constructed in the town of Usharal. It is expected to be put into service in a couple of months. Over KZT 896 million was allotted from the budget back in 2015 to this end.



Additionally, 3 inter-regional flights will be operated by the airport. Ticket prices will vary from KT 20,000 to 25,000.



"The tourist inflow in Alakol is expected to grow considerably after the airport is launched from 400,000 tourists in 2016 to 700,000 in 2017," Zhakanbayev noted.



News hotels and recreation facilities for tourists are being built as well.