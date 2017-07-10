New Akim of Alatau district appointed in Almaty

ASTANA. KAZINFORM In agreement with the Executive Office of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan and maslikhat of Almaty city, Shakhmerten Ryspaev has been appointed Akim of Alatau district of Almaty, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the press service of the akimat, Shakhmarden Ryspaev has experience both in the private sector and in public administration.

He began his career in 2001 in civil service as a leading specialist in the environmental protection department of Almaty.

From 2002 to 2005 he worked as a senior consultant of the State Natural Park Medeu.

From 2010 to 2015 he worked as the head of the state legal department of the apparatus of akim of Alatau district.

Since June 2015, he held the position of deputy akim of Alatau district.

Former akim Baghdat Manzorov was appointed head of the department of state architectural and construction control of Almaty.

According to the city authorities, in 9 years Alatau district has become one of the most dynamically developing ones, with 4 new clinics, 9 schools, 12 state kindergartens, Athletic village, and Almaty arena. Residential complexes in Algabas-6, Nurkent, Akkent md's continue. In 9 years, industrial production grew 12.3 times, investment - 32 times. Tax revenues increased 3 times, amounting to 22.5 billion tenge.