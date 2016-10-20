New akims of districts named in Astana city

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - New akims (heads) have been appointed in Saryarka, Yessil and Almaty districts of Astana city today.

Marat Igali, Director of the Industry and Tourism Department of the Ministry for Investment and Development, revealed the news in a Facebook post.



Arman Turlybek became the head of Saryarka district on October 20, 2016. Yermaganbet Bulekpayev and Adillbek Sarsembayev were designated as akims of Yessil and Almaty districts respectively.



Former akim of Saryarka district Pavel Kulagin who headed the district since November 2015 took up the post of government inspector on October 19.



