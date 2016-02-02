  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    New all-female trio “Turkiss” appeared in Kazakhstani showbiz (PHOTOS)

    09:45, 02 February 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM A new all-female called Turkiss has appeared in Kazakhstani show business. Last April, member of Orda band Dastan Orazbayev announced a casting to a brand new team which would consist of girls only.

    Azerbaijani producer Issa Melikov who promoted Eldar Gassymov and Niyar Jamal, the winners of Eurovision, was invited to the casting process too. Three girls – Dalida, Anel and Zhanar – were chosen out of 500 candidates as a result

    This is the first female trio created by Dastan Orazbayev. For 15 years, the singer has worked with men only.

    The band has already shot a music video in Kiev.




    Tags:
    Celebrities News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!