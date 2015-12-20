  • kz
    New alley opened in Kyzylorda on Independence Day (PHOTO)

    22:22, 20 December 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - "Kazakh Eli" alley was opened in Karmakshy district of Kyzylorda region on the occasion of the Independence Day and the 550th anniversary of the Kazakh Khanate.

    Monuments of wise elders, khans, warriors and biys (sages) were unveiled in the alley. Governor of the region Krymbek Kusherbayev opened the alley. He stressed that in the future the alley will become one of the prominent attractions of the region.

    Kyzylorda region Akimat Independence day
