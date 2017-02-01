  • kz
    New ambassador of Georgia to Kazakhstan named

    08:29, 01 February 2017
    ASTANA-TBILISI. KAZINFORM - New ambassador of Georgia to Kazakhstan was appointed earlier this week, Kazinform has learnt from Civil.ge .

    President of Georgia Giorgi Margvelashvili named Zurab Abashidze as the new head of the Georgia's diplomatic mission to Kazakhstan on January 31.

    Abashidze is expected to begin his tenure in Kazakhstan on May 1.

    The Georgian President also appointed new ambassadors to the Republic of South Korea and Canada.

