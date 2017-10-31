  • kz
    New Ambassador to France appointed

    18:01, 31 October 2017
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Nursultan Nazarbayev has signed a decree appointing Zhan Galiyev the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the French Republic, the Akorda press service reports.

    By another decree of the President, Nurlan Danenov was dismissed as the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the French Republic, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Portuguese Republic, Principality of Monaco, and Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to UNESCO concurrently.

