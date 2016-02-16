  • kz
    New ambulance station unveiled in Almaty region

    20:32, 16 February 2016
    Photo: None
    TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM - A new ambulance station has been opened in Zhanakurylys village in Almaty region today.

    Akim (head) of Zhambyl district Zhandarbek Dalabayev and deputy head of the regional healthcare office Marat Suleimenov unveiled the ambulance station.
    After the opening ceremony Dalabayev and Suleimenov surveyed the new modernly equipped building and familiarized with the conditions offered to potential patients.
    KZT 190 million was allotted from the regional budget on construction of this ambulance station.

