  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    New appointment announced in Atyrau region

    17:40, 19 November 2019
    Photo: None
    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – Nursultan Bissembayev was appointed as the new head of Kyzylkoginskiy district of Atyrau region, Kazinform reports.

    Governor of Atyrau region introduced Mr. Bissembayev who will replace Arman Bazhenov to the regional administration on Tuesday.

    Bissembayev held various posts in the regional administration and is no stranger to work in the region. Earlier he held the post of the head of the Finance Department of Atyrau region.

    Tags:
    Appointments, dismissals Atyrau region Appointments
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!