New appointment at Housing Construction Savings Bank of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Yeszhan Birtanov has been elected a Member of the Board of Directors of Housing Construction Savings Bank of Kazakhstan JSC, Kazinform cites the website of the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE).

"To elect Yeszhan Birtanov a Member of the Board of Directors of Housing Construction Savings Bank of Kazakhstan JSC as a representative of the sole shareholder with a term of office until the expiry of the term of office of the Board of Directors of Housing Construction Savings Bank of Kazakhstan JSC as a whole," the press release reads.

Yeszhan Birtanov was born in Almaty in 1975. He held various posts at the National Bank of Kazakhstan. He also headed the board of the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange JSC. Since January 2016, he has worked as CEO at National Investment Corporation of the National Bank. In addition, he has been a Member of the Board of Directors - Non-Executive Director at Life Insurance Company "Standard Life".