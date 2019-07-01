New appointment at Kazakh Defense Ministry

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Daniyar Alzhanov has been appointed as the head of the Information and Communications Department of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Ministry.

Minister Nurlan Yermekbayev revealed in a tweet that he set a number of tasks on improving the informative work and establishing effective mechanisms of interaction with mass media before Mr. Alzhanov.