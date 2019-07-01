  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    New appointment at Kazakh Defense Ministry

    18:26, 01 July 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Daniyar Alzhanov has been appointed as the head of the Information and Communications Department of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Ministry.

    Minister Nurlan Yermekbayev revealed in a tweet that he set a number of tasks on improving the informative work and establishing effective mechanisms of interaction with mass media before Mr. Alzhanov.

    Tags:
    Appointments, dismissals Appointments
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!