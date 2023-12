NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Nurlybai Sabit has been named as the Executive Secretary of the Ministry of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

