    New appointment at Kazakh President's executive office

    18:37, 14 July 2017
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM In accordance with the Head of State's order, Aidyn Kulseitov has been appointed Head of the Center for Strategic Research and Analysis of the Republic of Kazakhstan President's Executive Office.

    This was reported by the press service of Akorda.

    By the order of the Head of State, Ayana Manassova was relieved of her post as the Head of the Center for Strategic Research and Analysis of the Administration of the President's Executive Office due to the transfer to another job.

     

    Akorda Presidential Residence Appointments, dismissals Appointments
