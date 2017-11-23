New appointment at the Ministry of Culture and Sport

ASTANA. KAZINFORM By order of the Minister of Culture and Sport Arystanbek Mukhamediuly, Kuat Borashev was appointed the chairman of the Committee on Language Development and Sociopolitical work at the Ministry of Culture and Sport, primeminister.kz reports.

Kuat Borashev was born in 1972 in Zhambyl region. In 1994 he graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazakh State University, majoring in Journalism.

From 1994 to 2005 he worked at various media outlets, including the state broadcaster Kazakhstan, Republican Television and Radio Corporation Kazakhstan, Raikhan-TV television company, Taraz-TV channel, Zhambyl regional television and radio, and the Yegemen Kazakhstan national newspaper.

In 2005-2006 Mr. Borashev worked as a department head at the TRC of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the press service of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

In 2007-2012 he was a chief expert of the socio-political department of the President's Executive Office; expert, inspector, head of the sector of the Internal Policy Department of the Executive Office.

In 2012, he was appointed deputy chairman of the Information and Archives Committee of the Ministry of Culture and Information of Kazakhstan.

In 2013-2017 Kuat Borashev held the position of Deputy Head of the Secretariat of the State Secretary of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

From June 2017 until his new appointment he worked as the editor-in-chief of Yegemen Kazakhstan newspaper.