  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    New appointment at Veterinary Supervision Committee

    19:12, 05 April 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Arman Utegulov was appointed to the post of the Chairman of the Veterinary Control and Supervision Committee of the Kazakh Ministry of Agriculture by the Order of the Minister of Agriculture, primeminister.kz reports.

    Arman Utegulov was born in West Kazakhstan region in 1964. He graduated from the Saratov State Zootechnical Veterinary Institute as a veterinary physician in 1989, and the West Kazakhstan Engineering and Technical University with a Bachelor Degree in Economics in 2007.

    He started his career in 1982. Between 1989 and 1996, he worked as a senior, chief veterinarian of the Akkul state-owned farm in Furmanov district, West Kazakhstan region.

    From 1998 to 2013, Mr. Utegulov held the posts of Deputy Head of Kaztal, Karatobi, and Terekti districts of the region. In 2013 and 2014, he headed the Regional Agriculture Department.

    Since 2014, he has served as the Deputy Governor of West Kazakhstan region.

     

    Tags:
    Appointments, dismissals Appointments
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!