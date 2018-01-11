New appointment in Atyrau regional administration

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - First deputy akim (governor) of Atyrau region Sagyndyk Lukpanov introduced new head of the Employment and Social Programs Department Askar Zhanakhmet to the staff of the regional administration.

According to the regional communications service, prior to the recent appointment Mr. Zhanakhmet worked as deputy head of the abovementioned department.



Governor Lukpanov stressed that the newly appointed official has extensive experience of work in private sector and government agencies.



Mr. Zhanakhmet holds two degrees in construction and economy. He started his professional career in private sector in 2006. In 2012, Zhanakhmet joined public service.