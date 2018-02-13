New appointment in E Kazakhstan regional administration

SEMEY. KAZINFORM Rinat Omarov was appointed Chief of Staff of East Kazakhstan Regional Administration, Kazinform correspondent cites the press service of the Governor of the region.

Governor Danial Akhmetov introduced the newly appointed chief to the staff of the Administration.

"The Staff deals directly with human capital. I instruct you to raise the level of accountability of the subordinates. Only then will the work of the Executive Branch be effective," said governor Akhmetov.

Rinat Omarov was born in Almaty on February 14, 1973. He began his career in 1991 as an economist at the Budget Statistics Department of the Almaty Regional Statistics Office. He worked in Almatygorformleniye JSC, in the city administrations of Almaty and Astana cities. In July 2016, he headed the Department of Energy and Housing of East Kazakhstan region. In June 2017, he was appointed Deputy Governor of the East Kazakhstan region. He has been awarded the Medal For Distinguished Labor.