    New appointment in International Information Committee of Kazakh MFA

    10:42, 19 April 2017
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Talgat Zhumagulov has been appointed as a Chairman of International Information Committee of Kazakhstan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, MFA press-service reports.

    Zhumagulov graduated from Kazakh Ablai Khan University of International Relations and World Languages and Harvard University (Master degree).

    At various times, he worked in the Central Apparatus of Foreign Affairs, Kazakh Embassy to Israel and Permanent Mission of the Republic of Kazakhstan to OSCE. He also was a Chief of Kazakh Senate press-service.

    Prior to the appointment he held the post of a Deputy Chief of Staff of Kazakh Senate.  

     

