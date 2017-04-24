New appointment in Kazakh Central Communications Service

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Director of Central Communications Service (CCS) Yevgeniy Kochetov presented a new Deputy Director and Official Representative of CCS of Kazakh Information and Communications Ministry Oksana Loskutova, the press-service reports.

Previously, she held the position of a press secretary of Kazakhstan Football Federation.

Oksana Loskutova was born in Aktobe region on December 5, 1980.

In 2002, she graduated from Zhubanov Aktobe Regional State University (Aktobe) as a teacher of Kazakh language and literature. At the moment, she is a Master-degree student for "Local Government and Public Administration" in Turan Astana University.

Loskutova started her career in 1999 as a linklady and correspondent of "Armysyn, Aktobem" programme on Kazakhstan Aktobe TV Channel.

In 2006 she is a newscaster on Rika TV Channel (Aktobe).

Since 2006 till 2013, Oksana Loskutova held the post of a TV presenter and a responsible and executive correspondent of afternoon and nightly news on Astana TV Channel.

In 2013 she worked as a Press Secretary of Nazarbayev Centre and in 2014 as a Press Secretary and a Head of Public Relations Service of "Library of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - Leader of the Nation".

In 2016, Loskutova was a Press Secretary of Republican Television and Radio Corporation "Kazakhstan". She has been awarded with "20 years of Kazakhstan Constitution" anniversary medal.

Fluent in Kazakh and Russian.

Murat Zhumanbay, who earlier held the post of a Deputy Director and Official Representative of Central Communications Service of Kazakhstan Ministry of Information and Communications, was promoted to the other position