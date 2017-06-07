New appointment in Kazakh Constitutional Council

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Majilis of the Kazakhstan Parliament has appointed Alibek Temerbekov as a Member of the Constitutional Council during a plenary session, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"According to Article 567 Paragraph 1 of the Constitution, each chamber appoints its member to the Constitutional Council. The chairmen of the chambers propose the candidacy. In this regard, I propose the candidacy of Alibek Temerbekov for this position. Mr. Temerbekov has headed the Constitutional Council Staff for many years", Chairman of the Majilis Nurlan Nigmatulin said.

In turn, Chairman of Legislation and Judicial-Legal Reform Committee Nurlan Abdirov called for backing the candidacy proposed by Mr. Nigmatulin.

After the discussion, the Majilis decided to appoint Alibek Temerbekov to the post of a member of the Constitutional Council.

Earlier on, the lower house of the Kazakh Parliament terminated the powers of Amanzhol Nurmagambetov, a Constitutional Council member, who worked there since June 8, 2011.