New appointment in Kazakh Ministry for Religious Affairs

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Askhat Oralov has been appointed as the Director of the Youth Policy Department of the Ministry for Religious Affairs and Civil Society of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the ministry's press service.

Prior to the appointment, Mr. Oralov served as the head of the youth policy issues department of Astana city.