New appointment in Kazakh Ministry of Investment and Development

ASTANA. KAZINFORM By the Executive Order of the Kazakh Government, Arystan Kabikenov has been appointed to the post of Vice Minister of Investment and Development of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports with reference to primeminister.kz.

Arystan Kabikenov was born in Zhezkazgan in 1980. He graduated from the KIMEP University in 2004, the Zhezkazgan University in 2006, and the University of Nottingham (the UK) in 2012.

He began his career in 2001. Between 2004 and 2006, he held various posts in the Ministry of Finance of Kazakhstan. From 2006 to 2008, he headed the sector of the Department of Macroeconomic Analysis and Program Monitoring of the Kazakh Prime Minister's Office. In 2008-2011, he worked in the Executive Office of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Between 2011 and 2015, he served in the Center for Strategic Elaboration and Analysis of the Kazakh President's Executive Office, the Regional Development Ministry, and also in the Ministry of National Economy. In 2015-2016, he was Deputy Head of the Prime Minister's Office.

From October 2016 until the current appointment, he held the post of Counselor of the Kazakh Embassy in Japan.