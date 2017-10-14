New appointment in Kazakh Ministry of Investment & Development

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Serik Bashimov has been appointed Director of the Department of Transit and Transport Logistics Development of the Ministry of Investment and Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform refers to the ministry's Facebook page .

Serik Bashimov was born in Karaganda region on May 20, 1979.

He graduated from the Karaganda State Technical University as a Civil Engineer in 2001; the Karaganda Institute of Actual Education "Bolashak" with a degree in Legal Studies in 2003; the Academy of Public Administration under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan with a Master degree in Public and Local Administration in 2016.

In 2002, Bashimov started his career as a Head Specialist of the Planning Department of the Economy and Planning Division of the Committee for Highways and Construction of the Infrastructure Complex in the Kazakh Transport and Communications Ministry.

In 2008-2010, he worked as a Head Expert of the Public Procurement Department in the Department of Administrative Work and Public Procurement of the Ministry of Transport and Communications of Kazakhstan.

Since May 2010, he served as a Head Expert of the Analytical Work Department of the Transport Control Committee of the Ministry of Transport and Communications.

In 2011-2013, he was the head of the Transit Policy Subdivision of the Department of Strategic Planning and Development of the Transport and Communication Complex of the Kazakh Ministry of Transport and Communications.

Since May 2013, he worked as a Deputy Director of the Department of Development of Transit and Transport Logistics of the Ministry of Investment and Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan.