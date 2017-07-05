New appointment in Kazakh Ministry of Religious Affairs

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Acting Chairman of the Committee for Religious Affairs and Civil Society at the Ministry of the same name has been appointed, the ministry press service reports.

Yerkin Ongarbayev was appointed Acting Chairman of the Committee for Religious Affairs of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Civil Society by the order of the Kazakh Minister, Nurlan Yermekbayev.

Before, Yerkin Ongarbayev held various positions in state bodies, research organizations and higher educational institutions. From 2003 to 2007 he was the Chairman of the Committee of Science of the Ministry of Education and Science of Kazakhstan. He also worked as a Managing Director in Parasat National Research and Technological Holding, President of the Astana University and Vice-President of the Gumilyov Eurasian National University. He holds a doctorate in Law. In addition, he gained "Kurmet" Award and honorary title "Honored Worker of the Republic of Kazakhstan".

It is also reported that Deputy Chairwoman of the Committee for Religious Affairs Aliya Abeldinova has returned to work after the educational leave. Ms. Abeldinova used to work in the Kazakh President's Press Service at the President's Executive Office, the Ministry of Information and the Ministry of Culture and Sports of Kazakhstan.

From 2015 to 2017, she studied at the Academy of Public Administration under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, specializing in Governmental and Local Management.