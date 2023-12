NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Bolat Mazhagulov has been designated as the Deputy Head of the Inner Policy Department of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from elorda.info.

Prior to the appointmenthe held the post of the head of the Culture and Sports Department of the AstanaCity Administration. He also happens to be the head of the Kazakhstan Jiu JitsuAssociation.