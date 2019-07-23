  • kz
    New appointment in Prime Minister’s Office

    12:25, 23 July 2019
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The press service of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan announced the appointment of Yerzhan Zhiyenbayev as new Deputy Head of the Prime Minister’s Office, Kazinform reports.

    Born in 1981 inAlmaty city, Yerzhan Zhiyenbayev started his professional career at theMinistry of Finance.

    In 2005, hejoined the Prime Minister’s Office and held various posts ever since. His recentpost was the head of the Legal Department.

