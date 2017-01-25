New appointment made in Karaganda city administration

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Assylbek Moldabayev has taken up the post of deputy akim (mayor) of Karaganda city.

He will be responsible for the issues related to the use of land, construction and architecture, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Karaganda city administration.



Assylbek Moldabayev is a native of Karaganda region. He graduated from the Buketov Karaganda State University, the Kazpotrebsoyuz Karaganda Economic University and the Seifullin Kazakh Agrarian University.



He started his career in civil service in 2009. Prior to the appointment, Mr. Moldabayev served as the deputy akim (head) of Osakarovskiy district of Karaganda region.