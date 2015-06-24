  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    New appointment made in Kyzylorda region

    18:09, 24 June 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Nazhmadin Shamuratov has been appointed as akim (head) of Kazalinskiy district of Kyzylorda region.

    Mr. Shamuratov was born in the city of Shymkent in South Kazakhstan region in 1963. He is a graduate of the Zhambyl Construction Institute, the Al-Farabi Kazakh State National University and Kainar University. Mr. Shamuratov was the head of Kazalinskiy district before from 2002 through 2005. In 2013 he was named as akim (head) of Karmakshinskiy district of Kyzylorda region.

    Tags:
    Kyzylorda region Appointments, dismissals Regions News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!