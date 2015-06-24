New appointment made in Kyzylorda region

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Nazhmadin Shamuratov has been appointed as akim (head) of Kazalinskiy district of Kyzylorda region.

Mr. Shamuratov was born in the city of Shymkent in South Kazakhstan region in 1963. He is a graduate of the Zhambyl Construction Institute, the Al-Farabi Kazakh State National University and Kainar University. Mr. Shamuratov was the head of Kazalinskiy district before from 2002 through 2005. In 2013 he was named as akim (head) of Karmakshinskiy district of Kyzylorda region.