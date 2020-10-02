  • kz
    New appointment made in Presidential Administration

    11:39, 02 October 2020
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kairat Zhakipbayev has been appointed the head of the State and Legal Department of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

    Prior to this appointment he served as the Chairman of the Legal Statistics and Special Accounts Committee of the Prosecutor General’s Office of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Born in 1964, Mr. Zhakipbayev is a graduate of the Kazakh State University. Throughout his professional career, he worked at the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, Majilis, the Ministry of Finance, and KEGOC JSC.


