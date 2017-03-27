New appointment made in S Kazakhstan regional administration

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Arman Sabitov has been named as head of the Economy and Budget Planning Department of South Kazakhstan region, Kazinform has learnt from the regional administration's press service. The appointment was made by the akim (governor) of South Kazakhstan region.

Born in 1984, Mr. Sabitov is a graduate of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University and the T. Ryskulov Kazakh Economic University.



He started his professional career as an assistant to auditor at Azamataudit LLP in Almaty city. He worked as a member of the audit commission in Almaty city in 2011-2016.



Mr. Sabitov has been serving as deputy head of the office of the governor of South Kazakhstan region since December 2016.