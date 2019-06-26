New appointments at Kazakh Anti-Corruption Service

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev decreed to appoint deputy chairmen of the Anti-Corruption Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

By the Presidential Order, Olzhas Bektenov was appointed as the First Deputy Chairman of the Anti-Corruption Agency (Anti-Corruption Service) of the Republic of Kazakhstan;



Shyngys Kabdula was appointed as the Deputy Chairman of the Anti-Corruption Agency (Anti-Corruption Service) of the Republic of Kazakhstan;

Nurlan Shabdar was appointed as the Deputy Chairman of the Anti-Corruption Agency (Anti-Corruption Service) of the Republic of Kazakhstan.