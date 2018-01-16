New appointments in Kazakh Ministry of Agriculture

ASTANA. KAZINFORM By the Executive Order of the Kazakh Government, Arman Yevniyev was appointed to the post of the First Vice Minister of Agriculture, while Gulmira Issayeva became Vice Minister of Agriculture, Kazinform citesprimeminister.kz.



Arman Yevniyev was born in North Kazakhstan region in 1968. Graduating from the Omsk Agricultural Institute in1990, the Academy of Public Service under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan in 2001, and "Bolashak" Karaganda Institute of Actual Education in 2002, he was educated as an agricultural scientist, public service manager, and a lawyer. Since October 2016 until now, he held the post of a state inspector of the Department of State Control and Organizational Territorial Operations of the Executive Office of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.



Gulmira Issayeva was born in Almaty region in 1969. In 1991, she graduated from the Semipalatinsk Meat and Dairy Industry Technology Institute. In 2010, she obtained a diploma in process control engineering from the Kazakh National Agrarian University.