New appointments in Kazakh Public Service Affairs Agency

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Chairman of the Agency for Public Service and Anti-Corruption of Kazakhstan Alik Shpekbayev announced new appointments, Kazinform reports.

"Madina Nauryzbek, who previously had worked as Deputy Director of the a department at the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population, was appointed Deputy Director of the Public Service Control Department.

She is a graduate of the KazGUU University and successfully graduated from the Maastricht University with the Master's degree in Law under the Bolashak Program," he posted on Facebook.

Besides, Alik Shpekbayev said that Nurlan Zhaksimbetov was appointed to the post of Advisor to the Chairman. He worked as a Chief Manager at Samruk-Kazyna Invest LLP, and also has experience in consulting. He is a graduate of the Faculty of Public Administration of the Lomonosov Moscow State University