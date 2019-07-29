New appointments in Kazakhstan over the past week

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform International News Agency summarizes the past week's appointments in Kazakhstan.

Aida Balayeva was appointed as Assistant to the President of the Republicof Kazakhstan. She has served as Head of the Domestic Policy Department of thePresidential Administration.

Timur Suleimenov became Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration ofthe Republic of Kazakhstan. Since March 22, 2019, he worked as Assistant to thePresident of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Akhmetzhan Primkulov was appointed as Deputy Minister of Ecology, Geology andNatural Resources. Since November 2017, he served as Chairman of the Committeefor Environmental Regulation and Monitoring of the Ministry of Ecology, Geologyand Natural Resources.

Chairmen of committees of the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovationand Aerospace Industry of Kazakhstan were appointed. Vitaly Yaroshenko wasappointed as Chairman of the Telecommunications Committee, while BaubekOralmagambetov became the Chairman of the Aerospace Committee.

Zulfukhar Zholdasov was appointed as Chairman of the Committee forEnvironmental Regulation and Monitoring of the Ministry of Ecology, Geology andNatural Resources. Arman Turlubek became the Chairman of the Ministry’s Committeefor Water Resources.

Talgat Kaliyev now heads the Central Communications Service under thePresident of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Previously he has served as Directorof Youth Scientific Research Center. He became a member of the National Councilof Public Confidence.