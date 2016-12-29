  • kz
    New appointments in the Ministry of Economy

    19:18, 29 December 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today Minister of National Economy Timur Suleimenov has introduced new Vice-Minister Aibatyr Zhumagulov.

    "By the Decree of the Government, Zhumagulov Aibatyr Nyshanbayevich has been appointed Vice Minister of National Economy", Minister Suleimenov said.

    The Minister pointed out the professional qualities and experience of Zhumagulov and expressed confidence that the newly appointed Vice-Minister will effectively use them in his work.   

    Earlier Zhumagulov was holding the post of the Chairman of Board of House Construction Savings Bank of Kazakhstan.

