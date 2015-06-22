New appointments made at NC «Astana EXPO 2017» JSC

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Mayor of Astana city and CEO of "National Company "Astana EXPO 2017" JSC Adilbek Dzhaksybekov has held a meeting with the management of the company today.

At the meeting, he introduced Marlen Zhakezhanov as new deputy chairman of the board. He will monitor the work of the legal department, the risk management and corporate governance department, the accounts, economy and budget planning department. Deputy chairman Vladimir Lyutov will be responsible for architecture, construction, security, new technologies and IT issues at the company. Deputy chairman Almas Dzhamanbekov will monitor public procurements. Deputy chairperson Vera Kobalia will supervise the issues of promotion and attraction of international participants and tourists, commercialization and sponsorship, content and use of EXPO facilities after the exhibition. Former deputy chairman Alexander Suvorov stepped down voluntarily. Those present also touched upon the promotion of the exhibition, attraction of sponsors in accordance with the Registration dossier, concluding contracts with international participants, etc. "National Company "Astana EXPO-2017" JSC was set up on January 15, 2013 to organize and host the International specialized exhibition "EXPO 2017" in the Kazakh capital. The grandiose exhibition will take place in Astana from June 10 through September 10, 2017. Over 100 countries and at least 10 international organizations are expected to participate.