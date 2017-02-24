  • kz
    New appointmets at KMC

    17:14, 24 February 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM JSC Mortgage organization Kazakhstan Mortgage Company has informed about changes to the Board of Directors, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Extract from the minutes of a meeting of KMC Board of Directors held on February 23, 2017 was published on the KASE website. According to it, the Board of Directors decided to elect Rakhimzhanov Abylai a member of the Board and appoint him a Deputy Chairman. It has also decided to elect Isambayev Kanat a member of the Board and a Deputy Chairman.

    Kazakhstan Mortgage Company is the operator of the state housing program.

     

    Tags:
    Appointments, dismissals Business Top Story
