New archaeological finds presented in Karaganda

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - The findings of the research activities performed in October in Ulytau district of Karaganda region have been presented today at the Karaganda Regional Local History Museum, Kazinform cites ekaraganda.kz.

It is worth mentioning that the archaeological excavations were carried out at Bolgan Ana Mausoleum. Remains of a noble woman were found during the excavations. Presumably, she was a relative of Zhoshi Khan (also known as Jochi Khan).

"The burial was in the central part of Bolgan Ana Mausoleum," said Aibar Kassinalin, an archaeologist, a leading employee at Khalyk Qazynasy Research Institute of the National Museum of Kazakhstan. "During the excavation, [we] found a burial site, 2.20 m x 1.20 m, 2 m 35 cm in depth. We found a skeleton, which was originally buried in a wooden sarcophagus. Unfortunately, the sarcophagus ruined as time passed. Clearing it, the following artifacts were found: a golden bowl at the head, earrings in the shoulder area, as well as poorly preserved fabrics, perhaps, silk clothing, embroidered with gold threads, and leather boots."



Experts have sent samples of the remains to the world laboratories of the U.S. and Japan to determine the age of the woman and the period she lived. The laboratory results will have been ready by the end of 2018.

In the future, the historians plan to restore and model the appearance of the woman buried in the mausoleum.