NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev decreed to appoint Maulen Ashimbayev as the Assistant to the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of Akorda.

PresidentTokayev signed the corresponding decree on Tuesday.

Prior to beingappointed to the new post Ashimbayev worked as the First Deputy Chairman of theNur Otan Party.