New Astana Arlans squad presented

ASTANA. KAZINFORM New first team of Astana Arlans has been presented, Kazinform correspondent Kunsultan Otarbayev reports.

Season VII of the World Series Boxing (WSB) will begin in February 2017. This year teams are divided by continents into three: American, European and Asian. There are 12 teams in total. Two times champions Astana Arlans will be in the same group with China Dragons, Uzbek Tigers and Russian Boxing Team.

In January Astana Arlans together with Kazakhstan national team will hold a training camp in the AIBA Boxing Academy, Almaty.

Among those on the roster going in to Season VII are:

49 kg: Temirtas Zhusupov, Ermek Madiev; 52 kg: Olzhas Sattybaev, Anuar Muzaparov; 56 kg: Ilias Suleimenov, Zhanbolat Kydyrbaev; 60 kg: Zakir Safiullin, Mirasaali Sarsenov; 64 kg: Dilmurat Mizhitov, Maksat Zheksenby; 69 kg: Aslanbek Shymbergenov, Kanagat Maralov; 75 kg: Eric Alzhanov, Saparbay Aydarov; 81 kg: Nurdaulet Zharmanov Arman Rysbek; 91 kg: Anton Pinchuk, Mukhamedzhan Erkin; 91 kg: Olzhas Bokayev, Dmitry Zisko.

Weight categories, as in previous years are divided into two groups: C1 and C2. C1 includes 49 kg, 56 kg, 64 kg, 75 kg and 91 kg weights. And C2 - 52 kg, 60 kg, 69 kg, 81 kg and over 91 kg.

Arlans are scheduled to meet Russian Boxing Team in early February in Russia.