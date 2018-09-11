New Astana mayor named

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Bakhyt Sultanov has been named as the new akim (mayor) of Astana city in accordance with the presidential decree, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda's Twitter account.

The former Minister of Finance Sultanov will take up the post after President Nazarbayev appointed now ex-mayor Asset Issekeshev as the head of the Presidential Administration on Monday (September 10).



Mr. Sultanov is a graduate of the Kazakh National Technological University and the Kazakh State Academy of Management.



He started his career at the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan back in 1994 and rose to the post of the minister in 2013.



Throughout his professional career Sultanov served as Vice Minister of Economy and Budget Planning, Chairman of the Statistics Agency, Vice Minister of Finance, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan and Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan.