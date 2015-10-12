New ATP rankings released

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani tennis player Mikhail Kukushkin dropped four spots in the ATP rankings during the last week.

However, Kukushkin is the best male tennis player of Kazakhstan in the ATP rankings where he occupies the 50 th place, Alexander Nedovesov from Kazakhstan is now ranked 125 th and Andrei Golubev dropped to the 173 rd. Novak Djokovic from Serbia is atop of the rankings, Andy Murray from Great Britain is second and Roger Federer is now third.