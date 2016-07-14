  • kz
    New ballistic missile under development in Russia

    13:51, 14 July 2016
    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The Russian "Academician V.P.Makeyev State Rocket Centre" is planning to develop a new ballistic missile, the Russian Izvestia newspaper reports.

    According to the newspaper, the ballistic missile could be sea-based and could come to replace the Bulava submarine-launched ballistic missile, first deployed in 2013 on fourth-generation Borei-class submarines.

    The new ballistic missiles could be used on nuclear submarines of the fifth generation (Husky-class) that are currently under development, according to Izvestia.

    The Husky-class submarines are being developed as a successor to the Russian Yasen-class subs.

    Source: Sputniknews.com 

