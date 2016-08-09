New beach club offers its services in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - "Oasis" beach club located in the central park of Astana offers its services to guests and residents of the capital city. The complex includes swimming pools, SPA, summer cafes, volleyball court, water rides and fountains. About 100 people visit the complex a day when the weather is good for spending time on the beach.

The beach club was commissioned about a month ago within the reconstruction of the central park of Astana.

"The beach club is in demand. It is a good place to spend a weekend or an off day. The infrastructure of the complex is similar to what the high-end hotels offer. It is a place for the body and soul to rest," director of the park Gani Khasenov said.

The beach club opens at 11 am and closes at 9 pm every day.

The admission is 5000 tenge for an adult and 3000 tenge for a child. Children under three can go for free. Socially vulnerable layers of population can visit the beach club for free.